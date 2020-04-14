Rapid City group has $10 million in COVID-19 grants for Indigenous people

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Rapid City-based organization is providing $10 million in COVID-19 related grants to tribes, Indigenous-led organizations and individuals offering essential services and relief efforts.

NDN Collective “realizes that Native nations will experience unique impacts and challenges with the COVID-19 crisis, in no small part due to the current reality and history of social, economic and political disenfranchisement of our people,” CEO Nick Tilsen said in a news release.

“The overall design of the project is to provide quick response resources to Indigenous communities bracing from economic impacts, stresses to public services and combating the spread of misinformation due to COVID-19,” the release says.

The first phase of the COVID-19 Response Project is focused on supporting essential tribal services as tribes and urban Indigenous communities await resources from the federal stimulus package, the release says.

The grants can be used for information/communication projects, medical supplies, food delivery, youth and elder care, education, shelter and housing, economic relief, and social, emotional, cultural and spiritual support, according to the project’s website.