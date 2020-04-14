Rapid City group has $3.5 million in COVID-19 grants for Indigenous people

A Rapid City-based organization has secured $3.5 million in COVID-19 related grants to tribes, Indigenous-led organizations and individuals offering essential services and relief efforts.
NDN Collective “realizes that Native nations will experience unique impacts and challenges with the COVID-19 crisis, in no small part due to the current reality and history of social, economic and political disenfranchisement of our people,” CEO Nick Tilsen said in a news release.
“The overall design of the project is to provide quick response resources to Indigenous communities bracing from economic impacts, stresses to public services and combating the spread of misinformation due to COVID-19,” the release says.
NDN Collective has already secured $3.5 million for the COVID-19 Response Project and hopes to raise a total of $10 million, the release says. The first phase of the project is focused on supporting essential tribal services as tribes and urban Indigenous communities await resources from the federal stimulus package.
The grants can be used for information/communication projects, medical supplies, food delivery, youth and elder care, education, shelter and housing, economic relief, and social, emotional, cultural and spiritual support, according to the project’s website.
Based on their operating budget, tribes, organizations and individuals can receive grants up to $100,000, the website says. The project is also planning on providing 80 grants worth an average of $5,000 to Indigenous artists, entrepreneurs and small-business owners.
For more information and to apply for funding, visit ndncollective.org/covid-19.
