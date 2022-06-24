Rapid City group protests Roe v. Wade overturn

More than 150 people stood at the corners of Ninth and Main streets near the federal courthouse in Rapid City through the rain Friday evening protesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The United States Supreme Court announced the reversal of the 1973 landmark case that established a woman’s ability to terminate a pregnancy as a constitutional right Friday morning. Protesters in Rapid City, though, couldn’t believe the nation made it to that point.

“We’re just taking so many steps back,” Jordan Kitzmiller said. “We’ve made it this far. We’re supposed to love each other and care about each other, you’re supposed to have the right to choose. That’s what we’re about. We’re supposed to be free, and as of today we’re losing a lot of the rights that make us free.”

The protest was organized by the South Dakota chapter of the National Organization for Women, which aims to take action through grassroots activism to promote feminist ideals, lead societal change, eliminate discrimination, and achieve and protect the equal rights of all women and girls in social, political and economic life, according to its website.

Members of NDN Collective also attended. Some protesters even stopped traffic for about three minutes on Main Street while some holding signs stood in the intersection.

People yelled several chants throughout the protest that lasted through sunset, including “My body, my choice,” “Screw the Supreme Court,” and “We won’t go back.”

People also held signs that read “Abort the court,” “Don’t like abortions? Just ignore them like you do children in foster care,” “You’re not pro life, you’re pro fetus” and “Welcome to 1973.” There were also signs referencing coat hanger abortions.

The group on the street corners, as well as those who honked in support while driving past, varied in sex, race and age.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a separate opinion from the court Friday calling on the other justices to reconsider the court’s rulings on same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships and contraception cases.

Kitzmiller said it’s “gross” and isn’t fair that people are having their rights taken away from them.

Ashley Schulz said if Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was still around, this wouldn’t have happened.

Kristen Pierce said she doesn’t think anyone used logic on making the overturn decision.

Schulz said she thinks people need to take responsibility for it getting to the point of overturn because no one has taken action.

“We haven’t been doing anything up until recently in the last, what, 10 years or so, about it, and it’s too late now because as everyone knows, Supreme Court rulers are there for life,” she said. “Anything that’s happening now, you can expect it to get worse in the future.”

Schulz said education now is important, and the overturn decision is one of the most important political things happening in the country.

Kitzmiller said if people don’t know what’s happening to them and don’t have the resources to learn what the laws mean, they won’t be able to take action.

“You have to be able to know what’s going on around you, and if you don’t give people the correct education — sex education — then how do you expect them to be able to make the right decisions?” she said. “There’s going to be unwanted children, and there’s already an issue with the foster care system with children that don’t have love, don’t have the homes they need. Why do we want to make that problem worse?”

