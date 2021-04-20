Rapid City group ramps up planning for Native American community center

A Rapid City nonprofit is ramping up plans to create a “long overdue” Native American community center.
He Sapa Otipi, or the Community Center for the People of the Black Hills, will be a “hub of resources” and space to “carry on our traditional and cultural gatherings,” said Cante Heart, board member and lead organizer.
“Most cities with a high Native population have a community center,” Heart said in reference to urban centers such as Minneapolis, Denver and Lincoln, Nebraska. “It just hasn’t happened here, there just hasn’t been a great relation between Natives and Non-Natives in the area. I think this is a way for us to overcome historical trauma and build a better relationship.”
The Lakota community has sought a community center for decades and this current effort began through discussions at Rapid City Community Conversations in 2014, Heart said. It became a nonprofit two years later.
We’re “a group of volunteers that want to create a safe space for our relatives in in Rapid City but also our transient relatives who are tribal members and may have a lack of resources,” Heart said.
Now, the group has a new website, social media platforms and is asking the community to share what role it wants the center to serve and what kind of programs it wants to see.
He Sapa Otipi is considering more than two dozen program options spread across wellness, cultural, nutritional and human services, according to its online survey. These options include:
- Language and culture courses;
- Behavioral, substance abuse, legal, disability and financial services;
- Parenting skills based on Lakota values;
- A ceremony room, inipi (sweat lodge) and space for wakes and funerals;
- Genealogy services and a digital media room for recording oral histories and stories;
- A community garden, rentable industrial kitchen, vendor space and an art gallery;
- Transportation program and activities for elders.
The group is also asking the community where it wants the center to be located.
He Sapa Otipi is hoping to be the center funded by a development corporation if the Indian Boarding School Lands Project and Rapid City government are able to work with private landowners, school district and Bureau of Indian Affairs on a land exchange.
The exchange is mean to be an investment in the Native American community and address the fact that none of the old 1,200-acre boarding school land went to Indigenous people after the community lobbied for it and Congress said it could be used for that purpose in 1948. If approved, the plan will provide land and/or property of similar size and value to three properties on the boarding school land that local researchers and the BIA say were illegally obtained. The current landowners dispute that claim.
“We’ve been at this for longer than the land swap” so “either way, with or without them,” this community center is going to happen, Heart said.
She said He Sapa Otipi has a business plan developed that involves fundraising through donations and grants in case the exchange does not work out.
Community members are invited to learn about the center and provide feedback through paper surveys from noon to 12 p.m. at the Rushmore Mall parking lot on Friday and Saturday. There will be a lunch as well as drumming and dancing by the Wambli Ska Okolakiciya.
