Rapid City group ramps up planning for Native American community center

A Rapid City nonprofit is ramping up plans to create a “long overdue” Native American community center.

He Sapa Otipi, or the Community Center for the People of the Black Hills, will be a “hub of resources” and space to “carry on our traditional and cultural gatherings,” said Cante Heart, board member and lead organizer.

“Most cities with a high Native population have a community center,” Heart said in reference to urban centers such as Minneapolis, Denver and Lincoln, Nebraska. “It just hasn’t happened here, there just hasn’t been a great relation between Natives and Non-Natives in the area. I think this is a way for us to overcome historical trauma and build a better relationship.”

The Lakota community has sought a community center for decades and this current effort began through discussions at Rapid City Community Conversations in 2014, Heart said. It became a nonprofit two years later.

We’re “a group of volunteers that want to create a safe space for our relatives in in Rapid City but also our transient relatives who are tribal members and may have a lack of resources,” Heart said.