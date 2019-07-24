Republican legislators from Rapid City and Fulton received the highest score, while a Democratic legislator from Britton received the lowest in the latest conservative scorecard published Monday by a nonprofit Rapid City political organization.
South Dakota Citizens for Liberty scored 32 votes that it considers to be reflective of a legislator’s conservatism or lack thereof.
Two of the state’s 105 legislators received scores of 100 percent. They are Sen. Stace Nelson, R-Fulton, and Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City.
Frye-Mueller is married to the president of Citizens for Liberty, Mike Mueller, which was not disclosed on the scorecard or in a news release about it.
Tonchi Weaver, who lobbies for Citizens for Liberty and serves as its scorecard project director, said Tuesday in a Journal interview that she does not think the marital status of Frye-Mueller and Mueller compromises the integrity of the scorecard. Weaver said she and another of the group's lobbyists, Barb Landers, chose which votes to score and compiled the data.
"Neither Mike nor Julie have anything directly to do with scorecard," Weaver said.
Other high-ranking legislators on the scorecard include Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs (96.4 percent); Sen. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City (96.2 percent); and Rep. Kaleb Weis, R-Aberdeen, and Rep. Tina Mulally, R-Rapid City (each with 95.7 percent).
The legislator ranked as least conservative was Sen. Susan Wismer, D-Britton, whose score was 4.3 percent. The two other legislators who were ranked below 10 percent were Rep. Peri Pourier, D-Pine Ridge (5.6 percent); and Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton (6.3 percent).
Ten of the 32 votes scored by the organization were about guns. Legislators scored points if they supported what Citizens for Liberty described as pro-Second Amendment bills.
The other 22 votes pertained to bills covering a variety of topics. For example, legislators earned points on the scorecard if they voted for a resolution to de-fund Planned Parenthood, for a resolution supporting the termination of the U.S. Department of Education, against the appropriation of $33 million for the construction of a regional sports complex at Northern State University in Aberdeen, and for a bill requiring the displaying of "In God We Trust" signs in public schools.
Citizens for Liberty included not only official roll call votes on the scorecard, but also some procedural votes for which there is no official vote tally. Weaver said tools including archived audio and video of the legislative session were used to determine how legislators voted in such instances.
A news release from Citizens for Liberty included qualifying language about the scorecard's accuracy in a quote from Mueller, the organization’s president.
“If there is an inaccuracy in anyone’s score, SDCFL is happy to adjust it if there is an error,” Mueller said. “The scorecard must be hand-tabulated, and the best people to check for accuracy are the legislators themselves.”