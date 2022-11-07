Rapid City group to participate in national conference on improving race relations

A Rapid City group that is working to improve race relations and to promote civil discourse will receive national recognition this week.

The city's Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors will be sending a delegation to the National Humanities Alliance national conference later this week in Los Angeles to discuss the HRC/MOA's initiatives over the past few years. Rapid City is one of only three cities selected to participate in a case study by the NHA.

The delegation will include five members of the HRC/MOA who will discuss how to initiate projects, community discussions and other efforts to develop and improve relations. HRC Coordinator LaFawn Janis, MOA Chair Karen Mortimer, and HRC/MOA members Amy Sazue, Lloyd LaCroix and Laura Armstrong are the members attending the conference.

The National Humanities Alliance is a nationwide coalition of organizations advocating for the humanities on campuses, in communities and on Capitol Hill. The Alliance promotes the value of humanities including the use of humanities in addressing various issues. The other two cities participating are Nogalez, Arizona and Charleston, South Carolina.

At a Monday afternoon press conference, Mortimer, LaCroix and Janis said the panel discussion and the national conference in Los Angeles will be a great opportunity to present what Rapid City is doing to improve the community and to also learn about what other cities are accomplishing.

"We're each giving a presentation and we'll be able to go to each other's presentations to learn from each other," Mortimer said. We'll probably have another time during the conference where we'll collectively come together and trade stories, ideas and develop some relationships."

LaCroix said the HRC/MOA has been doing great works through partnering with the Black Hills Powwow, Lakota Nation Invitational and community-building in areas where racial relations have sometimes been a challenge.

"This is a great experience for Rapid City and our goal has been bridging cultures in Rapid City because relationships matter," he said. "And that's the same thing we're going to LA for is to meet with other cities to see what they're doing and to see if there's something that we can learn from them."

Janis said working through the partnership with the HRC/MOA has been an honor, culminating in decades of experience to bring better relationships in the city and to promote civil discourse.

"It's an honor to stand alongside them to do the work and share the experiences of how we plan to grow and hopefully make huge strides and healing relationships within Rapid City," she said.

The HRC/MOA will be hosting a community forum on civil discourse when the members return from Los Angeles. The forum will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Western Dakota Tech. Janis said it will be a roundtable discussion about how to talk to each other and how to remain calm when presented with challenging topics.

"It's a good time because it's right before the holidays, right before families are all at the dinner table," Janis said. "We're going to be participating in shared stories of civil discourse and taking a positive approach of what's next — how can we as community members engage in positive discourse from here forth."