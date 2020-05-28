Rapid City groups collaborate to care for COVID-19 patients in need of safe housing

Allison said she asked the Department of Health to arrange for mass testing the day she learned of the first positive case.

But before the mass testing occurred, she said, two more women began to feel sick and were tested at Monument and Oyate Health Center. The woman tested at Monument will recover at the emergency shelter while the woman tested at Oyate Health Center has been put in the hotel.

Harlow said the Department of Health sent over testing equipment and Oyate Health Center tested all 26 adult residents — tribal and non-tribal members — over the weekend.

Two asymptotic women ended up testing positive and are quarantining at the emergency shelter, Allison said.

"I believe they were surprised by that, they didn't feel any symptoms,” she said.

The Women and Children’s Home has been cleaning the shelter and stopped receiving new residents in April order to allow for more social distancing, Allison said. Staff are required to wear masks at all times and residents must wear them when they're in common areas.

Allison said some women must leave the shelter to go their essential jobs or medical appointments, but most don’t need to go to the grocery store since the shelter provides meals for them.