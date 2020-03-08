Rapid City Guard unit returns home from deployment

Seven soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard's Detachment 2, 174th Cyber Protection Team arrived home this week after completing a deployment in the Washington, D.C., area.
The Rapid City-based unit returned after a 14-month deployment where they supported defensive cyber operations to protect the nation's cyber infrastructure and address emerging cyber threats.
The Rapid City detachment was part of a 40-member team with other detachments in North Dakota, Utah and Colorado. In 2018, when the Rapid City detachment was created, it was one of 10 new cyber teams in the National Guard. At the time, the Army, Guard and Reserve cyber forces were projected to grow to 41 units in 34 states by 2019.
At the December 2018 deployment ceremony at Camp Rapid, Maj. Gen. Tim Reisch, the adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard, said the deployment is a milestone in the Guard’s lineage of mobilizations and activations.
“This one, I think, is especially important in that this unit represents the future of battle,” Reisch said.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, also spoke at the ceremony. He called cybersecurity a primary focus of the military.
“This is not something that’s going to go away,” Rounds said. “We’re going to see more and more of it in the future, and these folks are on the cutting edge.”
A welcome-home ceremony for the unit is scheduled for April 5 at 1 p.m. in building 420 at Rapid City at Camp Rapid's Joint Force Headquarters.