Rapid City Hall renovations continue, set to be finished in November

Renovations at Rapid City Hall are largely on track, city Operations Management Engineer Rod Johnson said Thursday, with a few temporary changes in the main lobby to accommodate interactions with the public.
"Right now we are on Phase 4 of five planned renovations at City Hall that should wrap up by the end of November," Johnson said.
The $4 million renovation to City Hall came after Rapid City Area Schools administration left the three-story building at 300 Sixth Street for their own building last summer.
Johnson said the remodeling of City Hall will allow city departments to move to one location instead of several buildings to help city government run more efficiently.
"Code Enforcement, the Community Block Grant Division and Parking Enforcement will move from the bus station to City Hall by December," Johnson said.
While the upper two floors are still undergoing construction, a temporary customer service desk has been set up in the front lobby. Access to the Mayor's Office and other departmental offices are still limited but people can call and schedule an appointment, Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said.
Members of the public who need to pay utility bills and do other functions with the city's Finance Office have newly renovated windows in the lobby where business can be handled.
However, to promote appropriate social distancing guidelines, construction traffic and cleanliness, Shoemaker said there are other ways to conduct business with the city.
"The public is advised to continue making payments online for convenience or to visit the finance office windows for direct payment and assistance," Shoemaker said in a news release. "The night depository continues to be available for evening and weekend for payment drop-offs."
Shoemaker said planning documents, permit applications and general questions or issues can be handled at the temporary customer service desk inside the front lobby.
"The public is advised to call Public Works at 394-4165 or Community Development at 394-4120 upon arrival to visit with staff," Shoemaker said.
Access to the Mayor's Office, City Attorney's Office and Human Resources Department is by appointment. Contact the Mayor's Office at 394-4110, Human Resources at 394-4136 or City Attorney's Office at 394-4140 for assistance.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
