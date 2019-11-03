Rapid City issued 492 building permits in September, the second-highest number of permits issued in the month of September since 2013. The total valuation of the permits was $25,672,258, the fifth-highest valuation total for a September month since 2000.
For the first three quarters of 2019, the city has issued 2,928 building permits. The number compares to a similar number of permits— 2,938 — issued through the first three quarters of 2018.
"Building activity remains strong in Rapid City," said Ken Young, City Community Development director. "The city is issuing the same amount of permits as it did last year. Behind those permits are roofers, electricians, plumbers, welders — people that are working on various residential and commercial projects throughout the city."
September was another solid month for roofing activity in Rapid City with 252 residential roofing permits issued with a combined total valuation of $2,459,368.
Three permits topped one million in valuation, including: Whisper Rock II Limited Partners for an apartment complex at 424 Neel Street ($4,965,188), Diocese of Rapid City for the pastoral center at 225 Main Street ($2,116,200), and Abbott House, Inc. for the Abbott House at 410 Neel Street ($1,135,000).
Other sizeble permits issued included DJS Holdings LLC for the Super Clean addition at 1501 Cambell Street ($438,730) and Presbyterian Retirement Village for six townhouses with attached garages on Nebraska Street — each permit valued at $436,870.