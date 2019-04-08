Rapid City high schools last month began screening students affected by reading disabilities with a new diagnostic test said to identify specific areas of instruction with which they are struggling.
It is likely the first test of its kind that the district has given to high school students, Special Service Director Gregory Gaden said in a phone call Tuesday.
"It is a diagnostic assessment very similar to DIBELS," Gaden said, referring to the series of tests given to elementary school students to measure literacy skill.
The Phonological Awareness Screening Test, or PAST, is intended for school students in grades six through 12. City high schools are currently utilizing it on a pilot basis, Gaden said, and it may be rolled out to middle schools next.
The school makes use of multiple different screening tests that are given to students at different grade ranges.
PAST isn't used to determine whether a student has a reading disability, Gaden explained, but rather to highlight specific literacy skills — such as vocabulary and phonics — for which a student might require additional one-on-one instruction. Phonological awareness, which refers to one's grasp of sound structures, is thought to be a good predictor of potential reading ability, said school psychologist Curtis Middleton.
The test comes in the form a of a two-page document from which Gaden said results can quickly be ascertained. It is administered, Gaden said, on an as-needed basis unlike the serialized exams given to younger students for whom instructional needs are more difficult to determine.
While the test does not determine the scope of material that a student will be taught, Middleton said that it give teachers a "starting point." He added that the test could prove useful for students transferring into the district whose specific needs have not previously been identified.
“We do have a lot of transiency,” Middleton said.
The implementation of PAST is part of what Gaden called a district-wide revamp of the school's approach to teaching students with reading disorders. A 20-member task force comprised of teachers, faculty members and parents exists within the schools dedicated to the initiative.