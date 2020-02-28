Rapid City hits new snowfall record

Rapid City set a new season-to-date snowfall record in February, the National Weather Service announced Friday.

Through the end of February, Rapid City received 60.7 inches of snow, the weather service said. The average snowfall through February is 27 inches.

In 2019, Rapid City received 45.2 inches through February.

Meteorologists track snow from July 1 to June 30 each year to determine the amounts for the season. Not only did Rapid City set a new record, but so did Edgemont, with 48.2 inches of snow through February.

Lead, typically the snowiest location in South Dakota, has received 145.4 inches of snow so far this season. That amount ranks tenth in the record books. Lead's record is 259.1 inches, measured in 1993-1994.

Other locations with near record amounts of snow include Sturgis with 54.5 inches, Hill City with 66.6 inches, Pactola Dam with 66.8 inches and Sundance, Wyo., with 94.2 inches.

Spearfish has 81.1 inches of snow accumulation for the 2019-2020 season, ranking as the fourth-highest. Spearfish's record was in 1919-1920 with 104.4 inches. Belle Fourche has received 27.1 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.