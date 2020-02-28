Rapid City hits new snowfall record

Rapid City set a new season-to-date snowfall record in February, the National Weather Service announced Friday.
Through the end of February, Rapid City received 60.7 inches of snow, the weather service said. The average snowfall through February is 27 inches.
In 2019, Rapid City received 45.2 inches through February.
Meteorologists track snow from July 1 to June 30 each year to determine the amounts for the season. Not only did Rapid City set a new record, but so did Edgemont, with 48.2 inches of snow through February.
You have free articles remaining.
Lead, typically the snowiest location in South Dakota, has received 145.4 inches of snow so far this season. That amount ranks tenth in the record books. Lead's record is 259.1 inches, measured in 1993-1994.
Other locations with near record amounts of snow include Sturgis with 54.5 inches, Hill City with 66.6 inches, Pactola Dam with 66.8 inches and Sundance, Wyo., with 94.2 inches.
Spearfish has 81.1 inches of snow accumulation for the 2019-2020 season, ranking as the fourth-highest. Spearfish's record was in 1919-1920 with 104.4 inches. Belle Fourche has received 27.1 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said.
Much of the southern and central Black Hills, so far, have been spared from record numbers of snowfall. Hot Springs has received 40.4 inches of snow, Wind Cave National Park received 44.2 inches and Mount Rushmore received 48.7 inches. The National Weather Service said there has been no reported snowfall information from their station in Custer.
The National Weather Service said the record amount of snow for an entire season in Rapid City is 90.2 inches, set in 2008-2009.
After an expected Saturday high temperature near 60 degrees, snow creeps back in the forecast for Sunday and Tuesday. Sunday has a 40% chance of snow in the daytime hours, with a high near 37 degrees and an overnight low near 19 degrees.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.