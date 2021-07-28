Rapid City home destroyed by early morning fire

A north Rapid City home was destroyed during an early Wednesday morning fire, officials said.

The Rapid City Fire Department received a call for the fire at approximately 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Flamingo Drive. According to a news release, the only information firefighters had was there was a house on fire.

However, once crews neared the intersection of Pahaspapa Road and Haines Avenue, they could see that it was a large blaze in the distance. Once firefighters arrived on-scene, the home was already 75% consumed by the flames, the news release said.

Six units from the Rapid City Fire Department responded. The flames were extinguished in approximately 30 minutes. The home had a single occupant, who was able to escape the fire with no injuries.

RCFD said the fire was fed by a compromised natural gas meter on the back side of the home. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

