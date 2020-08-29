Rapid City hosting quarterly Coffee With Planners session Sept. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City's Department of Community Development will be hosting a quarterly "Coffee With Planners" event starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center's LaCroix Hall C.

Officials said the session is open to the public with participants asked to enter the facility using the west side theater entrance.

The Coffee sessions were last held in early February prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will include seating that will follow social distancing protocols and will include hand sanitizer stations and the wearing of masks is encouraged.

City planners said the event will include three discussion topics with seating in wide circles. Participants will be allowed to rotate to different discussion circles during the hour-long session.

The circle discussion topics will include:

Urban Chickens: Should we allow hens in residential areas?

Transportation & Bicycle/Pedestrian Plans: What are the updates?

New Monument Arena: Learn updates on the new facility under construction

The coffee events are held quarterly. Cookies, coffee and water will be provided.

