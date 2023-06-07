The 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival will showcase fly fishing films from around the world. The festival will be at 7 p.m. June 16 at Hay Camp Brewing Company in Rapid City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $15, or $45 with a subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine.

The International Fly Fishing Festival is hosted by Dakota Angler & Outfitter in Rapid City.

Among the films in the festival are "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel," with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch and an obscure mountain lake. "Of the Sea" follows brothers who explore the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak. In "Jacks," giant trevally attack from deep ocean water. "Father Nature" is a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park. "A Slam that Saves" focuses on four species of bass found only in the Appalachians. "Dollar Dog" tells of Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.

Other films in the festival are "The Focus," a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream, "Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed," about the landscapes and environments of a special place, and "Gold Fever," a tale of undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

Those who attend the festival will have chances to win fly fishing-related prizes and awards from film festival sponsors. One winner will receive the 2023 Grand Prize, valued at thousands of dollars of merchandise. For more information, contact dakotaflyangler@gmail.com.