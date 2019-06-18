A Rapid City man likely died of smoke inhalation after his house caught fire Tuesday morning.
Sean Rensch, 41, died at 7327 Mt. Rushmore Road, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate Rensch died of smoke inhalation, and nothing about his death appears suspicious, the release says.
The fire was reported around 8:15 a.m. by people who saw smoke coming out of the house, according to a news release from the Pennington County Fire Service. The Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department was first on the scene and "found a free burning fire with moderate smoke conditions" on the roof, attic and second floor of the home.
The fire was put out with help from the fire service, Rapid City Fire Department and Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, and left the home with light to moderate damage, the release says.
One firefighter with the Rapid City Fire Department was taken to the hospital for an orthopedic injury, department spokesman Jim Bussell told the Journal.
The state fire marshal and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze.