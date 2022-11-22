Rapid City Human Relations Commission members return from national conference

Members of the Rapid City Human Rights Commission and Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors returned last week from the National Humanities Alliance conference in Los Angeles where the local delegation was featured in a panel discussion on improving racial relations.

Five members of HRC/MOA were selected to attend and joined other human relations groups from Nogales, Arizona, and Charleston, South Carolina to present how their cities were working on building, developing and improving relationships.

MOA Executive Director Karen Mortimer said Monday the experience was a great time to build connections with attendees at the national conference and to learn from each other.

"It was an amazing experience for us to share our work, but really to look at what's happening across the nation, and kind of compare where we are and learn from them and see new directions," Mortimer said.

Rapid City was part of a case study by the National Humanities Alliance where the HRC/MOA program's work to improve relations was highlighted, particularly the efforts made between Native and non-Native residents. Nogales has a similar program with the Hispanic community and Charleston works to improve relations with the Black community.

"What I think we found is that there's some similarities and some differences (in approaches) that really match and support one another," Mortimer said. "We're really hopeful that we can connect with these other two groups through the National Humanities Alliance in the future, and it sounds like that's probably going to happen."

HRC Coordinator LaFawn Janis said learning and sharing experiences with other communities to help improve cultural relations is encouraging.

"What I saw was really exciting. On a national level there were people in the session from so many states and so many different cultures around our country. They were really intrigued and excited to learn about what is happening here in Rapid City," Janis said.

HRC/MOA member Amy Sazue said it was refreshing to see cities come together to have similar conversations on building relationships and educating each other on different cultures through understanding history. She said Rapid City has a unique history that sometimes doesn't translate the same way between the Native and non-Native communities.

"We see similar things here in Rapid City where we have a complex history, we have a difficult history — not just here in Rapid City but in South Dakota," Sazue said. "Part of the work of the HRC and all of us as community members is to learn that (history). Be the best informed version of yourself, know what you are talking about, understand some of these complexities. So, when it comes to situations that are difficult, we have an understanding of why and I think that's where we find the solutions — when we're in a common place."

Sazue said one of the most misunderstood points between cultures is the history of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School, the trauma inflicted on Native American people associated with the school and former sanatorium, and the distribution of land that was once a part of the complex.

She said the full story had not been communicated well in the past between cultures and caused misunderstandings.

"The Native American community here has held on to that (history) for so long. So, when we started doing research or talking about this story, it wasn't this unheard story. It might have been to a lot of non-Native people in the city, but the Indian community remembered," Sazue said. "Bringing that story (forward) is a narrative shift and we hear the story now. It's part of the fabric of our community.

"It's part of the way we talk about the history for all of us, and not just for the Native American people."

Rapid City Council member Laura Armstrong is the council's liaison to the HRC/MOA and was able to attend the conference as well. She said she learned the work being done in Rapid City to build cultural relationships is one of the best in the nation.

"It really validates the work that we're doing here in our community. In fact, it seems like we're leading," Armstrong said. "Things that we have been doing in our community — mural projects, community conversations, educational forums — really showed us that we have leadership with this commission and we have leadership within our own community.

"It's important to express that this is hard work, and we really have more work to do."