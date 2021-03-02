Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project earns national recognition

“This work is about the entire Rapid City community, and the many generations who have come before us," said Heather Dawn Thompson, an attorney, official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. "We have dozens of core members who serve on committees and are constantly working on this project, as well as well over a 100 volunteers and community members who have stepped up to organize events and lend their interest and expertise.”