Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project earns national recognition

The Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project earned national recognition from the National Council on Public History.
The project was the only honorable mention in the 2020 Outstanding Public History Project Award, which went to project based at the University of Minnesota.
This award "often goes to big initiatives supported by national funders, museums or major research universities," Eric Zimmer, a professional historian who volunteers with the project, said in a news release. "An honorable mention is like a really close second place and it’s pretty exciting for our small community group to be recognized up there in the big leagues.”
The Lakota and volunteer-led research project began eight years ago by looking into the children who attended and died at the boarding school in west Rapid City before examining what happened to the 1,200-acre property. The group has delivered about 100 local presentations about this history and how it's impacted Rapid City, especially the Lakota community.
The group is now fundraising for a memorial park in honor of the children who survived and died at the school. It's also working on a land swap proposal after the city council passed a resolution in November acknowledging the boarding school's history and approving a group to work on the proposal.
“This work is about the entire Rapid City community, and the many generations who have come before us," said Heather Dawn Thompson, an attorney, official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. "We have dozens of core members who serve on committees and are constantly working on this project, as well as well over a 100 volunteers and community members who have stepped up to organize events and lend their interest and expertise.”