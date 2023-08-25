The Rapid City Planning Commission has taken a step towards regulating indoor shooting range establishments within the city.

During the Thursday morning meeting, committee members reviewed and approved Agenda Item 16, an ordinance amendment aimed at creating regulations for indoor shooting ranges. This item will now move to the Legal and Finance Committee for further discussion and approval.

The proposed ordinance, known as 23OA002, focuses on amending Chapter 17 of the Rapid City Municipal Code to establish rules for the location and construction of indoor shooting ranges. The goal is to strike a balance between the diverse interests involved while mitigating any potential negative impacts on neighboring properties.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher highlighted the intention behind the ordinance: "Our community wants to offer safe and controlled places for people to use shooting ranges. Right now, unless you're a police officer, you cannot discharge a firearm within the city limits of Rapid City. We're changing that by amending Chapter 9 to allow the public to discharge within city limits in approved indoor ranges. Before this, we didn't have specific rules for indoor shooting ranges. However, we didn't have regulations for an indoor shooting range. So in looking at what other communities have done, we've put together an ordinance that provides that opportunity.”

The ordinance outlines specific requirements for indoor shooting ranges to operate within the General Commercial, Light Industrial and Public Zoning Districts. These requirements include factors such as distance from schools, childcare centers, churches and residential districts, as well as features like soundproofing, bulletproof dividers, ventilation systems and ballistic protections.

Jonathan Howard, special projects manager, emphasized the thought process behind the regulations and its role regarding safety of the community.

"We wrote this with the intent to have as little impact on uses associated with children as possible," he said. "Because the idea is not to really glorify guns, but rather to give a place for people to go and train and learn safe habits."

The Planning Commission's decision takes into account the growing interest in creating safe and regulated shooting range opportunities within the community. This approval aligns with the comprehensive plan and state regulations, which grant municipalities the authority to oversee indoor shooting ranges.

City officials have noted that the new regulations do not undermine gun shops' existing operations or how firearms are transported to and from such establishments. The regulations are designed to ensure safety and to provide a controlled environment for individuals to practice shooting skills.

As the ordinance moves to Legal and Finance for further review, proponents hope the carefully crafted regulations will lead to the establishment of safe and responsible indoor shooting ranges in Rapid City. The Planning Commission's support of the ordinance reflects a proactive approach to community needs while prioritizing safety and responsible firearm use.

Contact Catherine at cmaher@rapidcityjournal.com 0 Comments You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. C_Maher Follow C_Maher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false