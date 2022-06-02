 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City inmate placed on escape status

A 38-year-old minimum security prison inmate is on escape status in Rapid City, the Department of Corrections announced Thursday afternoon.

Malcom Little Brave, a Native American man who is 6-foot 2-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds, left his community service jobsite in Rapid City without authorization. He failed to return to the Rapid City Community Work Center, according to the news release.

Little Brave has black hair and brown eyes. He's currently serving a sentence for an aggravated assault conviction from Meade County.

If anyone sees Little Brave, or if someone knows his whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

