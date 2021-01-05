Rapid City issued $8,045 surface water violation fine

Rapid City’s Public Works will continue to make improvements to its recycling and municipal landfill facility as the city pays an $8,045 surface water civil penalty from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The city was issued a Notice of Violation Oct. 19, 2020, that requires the city to report daily maximum violations, 30-day average effluent violations, or whole effluent toxicity violations to the DENR within 24-hours of becoming aware of violations and submit an engineering report to the department identifying the causes of the effluent violations and steps taken to correct it, according to a press release.

Dan Coon, assistant city public works director, said in an email that the city also received an Order of Compliance and Settlement Agreement from DENR for stormwater discharges from the city’s solid waste facility.

He said the violations occurred over the past several years and consist of excessive stormwater discharges and non-compliance with reporting requirements.