Rapid City issued $8,045 surface water violation fine

Rapid City’s Public Works will continue to make improvements to its recycling and municipal landfill facility as the city pays an $8,045 surface water civil penalty from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
The city was issued a Notice of Violation Oct. 19, 2020, that requires the city to report daily maximum violations, 30-day average effluent violations, or whole effluent toxicity violations to the DENR within 24-hours of becoming aware of violations and submit an engineering report to the department identifying the causes of the effluent violations and steps taken to correct it, according to a press release.
Dan Coon, assistant city public works director, said in an email that the city also received an Order of Compliance and Settlement Agreement from DENR for stormwater discharges from the city’s solid waste facility.
He said the violations occurred over the past several years and consist of excessive stormwater discharges and non-compliance with reporting requirements.
DENR’s release stated the facility discharged effluent into a tributary of Rapid Creek that violated permit limits for ammonia, recoverable selenium, suspended solids, pH and total petroleum hydrocarbons between May 2015 and February 2020.
He said the city has met all the criteria set by the notice, had made improvements prior to the notification and will continue to make improvements when necessary. The city is also finalizing a Surface Water Management Plan, which Coon expects to be completed by March 1, the same deadline the city has to meet to submit a schedule for completing any planned improvements necessary to ensure permit compliance.
Coon said the Solid Waste Facility’s primary stormwater detention pond was built in 1996 and has not been modified or improved since then. The facility’s operation and configuration has changed, which contributed to increased runoff and loading to the pond, he said.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —