Rapid City issued 269 building permits in April worth a total valuation of $15,441,894.
Major projects that were permitted include the $5.2 million expansion and remodeling of the Pennington County Jail's laundry and kitchen sites. The county first approved design, bidding and construction administration for the project in October 2017.
A permit for a $970,960 project to turn office spaces at 605 Main Street into apartments was issued to Penny-Haines Limited Liability last month as well. The $440,000 re-roofing of Black Hills Energy's Deadwood Avenue facility was also issued a permit.
The construction of two new single-dwellings with attached garages were issued permits as well. One went to Villaggio LLC for a $429,700 home at 5734 Villaggio Lane, and the other went to PLM Development LLC for one at 414 Millstone Way with an estimated cost of $411,782.
You have free articles remaining.
A permit for a $283,000 sign went to Store SPE Mills Fleet II for the Fleet Farm Store at 1001 E. Mall Drive.
Last month's valuation fell short of one worth $36.2 million attached to April of last year. City Spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said in the release that figure was buoyed largely by a $14.8 million permit issued to Tru By Hilton hotel.
According to the release, the city has issued 806 building permits in the first quarter of 2019 with a total valuation of $75,464,754, the lowest first quarter valuation since 2015 but sixth-highest in the past 20 years.