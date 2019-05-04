{{featured_button_text}}
Building Permits

A building permit for $970,960 was issued by the city in April to turn office spaces into apartments for 605 Main St. in Rapid City.

 Adam Fondren, Journal Staff

Rapid City issued 269 building permits in April worth a total valuation of $15,441,894.

Major projects that were permitted include the $5.2 million expansion and remodeling of the Pennington County Jail's laundry and kitchen sites. The county first approved design, bidding and construction administration for the project in October 2017.

A permit for a $970,960 project to turn office spaces at 605 Main Street into apartments was issued to Penny-Haines Limited Liability last month as well. The $440,000 re-roofing of Black Hills Energy's Deadwood Avenue facility was also issued a permit.

The construction of two new single-dwellings with attached garages were issued permits as well. One went to Villaggio LLC for a $429,700 home at 5734 Villaggio Lane, and the other went to PLM Development LLC for one at 414 Millstone Way with an estimated cost of $411,782. 

A permit for a $283,000 sign went to Store SPE Mills Fleet II for the Fleet Farm Store at 1001 E. Mall Drive.

Last month's valuation fell short of one worth $36.2 million attached to April of last year. City Spokesperson Darrell Shoemaker said in the release that figure was buoyed largely by a $14.8 million permit issued to Tru By Hilton hotel.

According to the release, the city has issued 806 building permits in the first quarter of 2019 with a total valuation of $75,464,754, the lowest first quarter valuation since 2015 but sixth-highest in the past 20 years.

