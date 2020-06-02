Rapid City issues $15 million in building permits in May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic had little impact on building permits in May.

Rapid City's Building Services Division issued the second-most building permits for the month of May since 2015. A total of 360 were issued with a valuation of $15,400,214. By comparison, the city issued 293 permits with a valuation of $9,528,009 in May 2019.

"May was a very busy month for our staff and nobody is complaining," Community Development Director Ken Young said in a press release. "Despite the restrictions brought about by the COVID pandemic, homeowners, builders and developers are moving forward with projects, large and small. These numbers reflect a lot of activity among builders, roofers, electricians, painters and many others."

The number of permits issued in May is the second highest since 2015. The city issued 497 permits in 2018. In terms of permit valuation, the $15.4 million total is the third-highest issued for May dating back to 2014.

The city issued four permits with a valuation of more than $1 million: OneHeart Main Provider Building, 217 Kansas City Street ($1.440,000); One Heart's Residential Tower, 121 Kansas City Street ($1,350,000); Auto Zone, 2005 Mount Rushmore Road ($1,078,956); and a 12-unit apartment complex, 555 Degeest Drive ($1,000,000).

The city also issued 54 permits for residential additions or alterations, the highest number issued for the classification since 2013; 142 residential roof permits, the second-highest number issued since 2014; and a dozen residential garage permits, the highest number issued by the city dating back to 2004.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0