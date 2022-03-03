Rapid City issues $24.6 million in building permits in February

A $24.6 million building permit helped the city set a February record for building permit valuations.

The permit was issued to Monument Health Regional Hospital with MJ Harris Construction for the Rehab and Critical Care Hospital facility at 2115 Promise Road. The permit was one of 173 issued in February. The total valuation for the month is $46.25 million.

The Rehab and Critical Care facility will have 36 rehabilitation beds and 18 long-term acute care beds. The facility's operation is a partnership between Monument Health and Vibra Healthcare. Monument Health announced the facility in May 2021.

A second building permit for Monument Health Regional Hospital with Layton Construction is valued at $7,463,000 for phase two of the surgery expansion at 353 Fairmont Boulevard.

The city also issued a $5.4 million building permit to Midcontinent Communications with Sunkota Construction as the contractor for the interior build out alterations to the facility at 537 Century Road.

The previous record for February was $31.68 million in February 2013.

The city issued 164 building permits in January with a valuation of $14,155,480. The total building permit valuation for the year so far is $60,415,206.

