Rapid City issues $31.3 million in building permits in January

The city issued 24 building permits for single-family homes with a valuation total of $4.63 million and six permits for townhouses valued at more than $1.2 million in January.

Overall, the city issued building permits worth $31.3 million for 254 building permits to start the new year. That exceeds January 2020 totals, which had 226 permits at $10.3 million, and 2019, which had 193 permits valued at $11.9 million.

“The year is off to a good start," Community Development Director Ken Young said in a press release. "You don't build a pattern from just one month's activity but given the strong building trend that was maintained throughout the months of COVID-19 last year, we hope to continue the trend through 2021."

The building permits for the homes and townhouses ranged from about $125,000 to $519,000.

Four of the new homes will be off of Avenue A heading between Highway 44 and Interstate 90. Those permit valuations for Boom Construction range from about $125,000 to $129,000. The Regal Court house building permit for Cal Weidenbach Construction is valued at $518,918.

