Rapid City issues $31.3 million in building permits in January

The city issued 24 building permits for single-family homes with a valuation total of $4.63 million and six permits for townhouses valued at more than $1.2 million in January.
Overall, the city issued building permits worth $31.3 million for 254 building permits to start the new year. That exceeds January 2020 totals, which had 226 permits at $10.3 million, and 2019, which had 193 permits valued at $11.9 million.
“The year is off to a good start," Community Development Director Ken Young said in a press release. "You don't build a pattern from just one month's activity but given the strong building trend that was maintained throughout the months of COVID-19 last year, we hope to continue the trend through 2021."
The building permits for the homes and townhouses ranged from about $125,000 to $519,000.
Four of the new homes will be off of Avenue A heading between Highway 44 and Interstate 90. Those permit valuations for Boom Construction range from about $125,000 to $129,000. The Regal Court house building permit for Cal Weidenbach Construction is valued at $518,918.
The other single-family homes include two on Addison Avenue through Nesland Construction Co. at $167,741 and $196,664; two on Targhee Drive, one for Wood Builders Inc. at $238,486 and one owned by the Watershed Development for $194,581; five homes on Coal Bank Drive with a range of $138,000 to $201,000; three on Hazelnut Lane ranging from $175,000 to $183,000; three on Mist Woods Lane ranging from $204,000 to $364,000; one on Conservation Way valued at $197,783; one on Bar Five Ranch Road valued at $259,004; and one on Allison Lane valued at $193,328.
Two of the six townhomes will be on Horizon Point with permit valuations of $141,243 and $229,419; two on Copperfield Drive valued at $191,849 each; and two on Healing Way valued at $228,697 each.
The highest permit valuation was a $14,780,000 permit to Paradigm Construction for “The Element” at 100 St. Joseph Street.
The Element will be a four-story, 28,953-square-foot building with 99 apartments, office space and an underground parking garage.
“Everything is progressing as expected. Site work is in progress and preparations are underway for the underground parking," Chase Wood, broker associate, Legacy Development and Consulting Company, said Thursday. "We are also receiving steady interest in the commercial space at The Elements from interested parties."
The second highest permit valuation went to Acquisition Group IV for a 42-unit apartment complex at 3200 Jaffa Garden Way for $4,664,879. The complex will be located off of Highway 44 near the U.S. Highway 16 bypass. The city also issued a $535,750 permit to ANR Enterprises for the Robbins Building at 4725 Berelli Drive.
The city ended 2020 with $275,254,669 in permit valuations, the fifth highest in the city’s history after four consecutive years of more than $300 million. Five apartments in the top 10 valuation for 2020 made up about $40,650,000 of the year’s total.
