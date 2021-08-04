Rapid City issues 387 building permits valued at $24.8 million in July

Rapid City issued 387 building permits in July with a valuation of $24.8 million.

The top permits were issued to ZCO Inc. for an industrial permit for Midland Scientific for $3.6 million, LLAVRES for an addition at Servall Uniform and Linen Supply for $2.56 million, and to K and K Chevland for a hail canopy for $1.4 million.

In July 2020, the city issued 561 building permits, 351 were residential roofing permits. Total valuation was $16,472,913.

For the first seven months of this year, the city has issued 2,780 building permits with a valuation of $222.73 million. In the first seven months of 2020, the city issued 2,407 permits with a valuation of $110.05 million. In 2019 from January to July, the city issued 1,916 building permits with a valuation total of $117.08 million.

Other top permits issued in July include a vestibule addition to Hobby Lobby on North Maple Avenue for $997,642, a hail canopy at Roy's Real Estate for $900,000, a hail canopy for DLK Real Estate for $900,000, and an addition to the Lacrosse Walmart for $858,752.

