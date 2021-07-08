Rapid City issues building permits valued at nearly $198 million in first six months of 2021

Other significant permits were for a home with a garage on Elysian Court for $673,387, another home with a garage on Summerfield Drive for $555,349, and for three four-plexes at Nuggets Drive for $440,000 each.

Shoemaker said any time the city speaks with developers or contractors, they hear that their phones are “ringing off the hooks” to inquire about renovations or new buildings.

“As staff interacts with developers and planners, we are hearing a consistent message from them — the growth we are experiencing now will only continue in the months ahead,” he said.

Shoemaker said every month the city sees more apartment complexes and houses being built. He said the city is also seeing a gradual, steady population increase each year.

He said July through October were huge months for the city for building permits, particularly do-it-yourself projects. He said August 2020 had the most building permits issued ever for the month at 889 while July, September and October had their second highest totals. July had 561 permits, September 950 permits and October 702 building permits.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.