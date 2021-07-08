Rapid City issues building permits valued at nearly $198 million in first six months of 2021

Rapid City expects its robust growth to continue for months after issuing the third-most building permits from January to June in the city's history.
The city announced this week that it issued 2,393 building permits with a valuation total of $197,877,177 in the first six months of 2021.
“We’re looking at steady, solid growth with permits and valuations,” Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said. “We anticipate we should be able to reach that $300 million mark, but we’ll see what happens. These are always snapshots in time.”
In 2014, the city issued 3,037 permits in the same time frame and 2,496 permits in 2012.
The city issued 456 building permits in June, the third-highest number of permits in the month’s history, with a valuation of $23,556,450. The city issued 615 building permits in June 2014 and 595 in June 2020.
The top valued permits for June 2021 were $2.5 million for Monument Health’s second-floor alterations on Fairmont Boulevard; $2.5 million for the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn for roofing, window and other alterations on Fifth Street, and $997,000 for Presbyterian Retirement Village’s boiler replacement on Texas Street.
Other significant permits were for a home with a garage on Elysian Court for $673,387, another home with a garage on Summerfield Drive for $555,349, and for three four-plexes at Nuggets Drive for $440,000 each.
Shoemaker said any time the city speaks with developers or contractors, they hear that their phones are “ringing off the hooks” to inquire about renovations or new buildings.
“As staff interacts with developers and planners, we are hearing a consistent message from them — the growth we are experiencing now will only continue in the months ahead,” he said.
Shoemaker said every month the city sees more apartment complexes and houses being built. He said the city is also seeing a gradual, steady population increase each year.
He said July through October were huge months for the city for building permits, particularly do-it-yourself projects. He said August 2020 had the most building permits issued ever for the month at 889 while July, September and October had their second highest totals. July had 561 permits, September 950 permits and October 702 building permits.
