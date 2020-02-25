Rapid City issues downtown snow alert for overnight hours

The city of Rapid City has issued the second downtown snow alert of this winter to allow for snow removal during the overnight hours Tuesday and early Wednesday morning along downtown's main corridors.

The city's Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the downtown snow alert will be in effect during the overnight hours from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday. In order for city crews to remove snow, vehicles will need to be removed from street-side parking along the downtown core.

Shoemaker said the boundary of the downtown snow removal core area is defined as both sides of the street on West Boulevard to the west, Fifth Street to the east, Omaha Street to the north and Kansas City Street to the south. Vehicle owners should move their cars outside of this boundary area during the alert period.

Shoemaker said any cars remaining in the downtown core area will be towed at the owner’s expense and may be subject to a fine.

The downtown snow alert allows city crews and contractors to work and remove snow without facing obstacles from parked cars. Downtown business owners are also advised to clear their sidewalks of snow on Tuesday to help snow removal efforts.

