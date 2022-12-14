Rapid City issues first snow removal alert since 2019

Residents, employees and visitors in downtown Rapid City will have to find alternative parking overnight Wednesday, with the city issuing its first downtown snow removal alert since 2019.

Between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday, city crews will plow curb-to-curb in the blocks between Fifth Street and West Boulevard and Kansas City Street to Omaha.

Any vehicles left in that area overnight will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Many city services are still closed, including City Hall and the Rapid City Public Library. Rapid Transit isn't running Wednesday. The landfill is closed, along with the Ice Arena and Aquatic Center.

Pennington County Administrative Offices are closed for a second day, alongside the Seventh Circuit Court.

Box Elder City Hall remains closed on Wednesday. City officials anticipate reopening on Thursday.

The city of Sturgis activated a no travel advisory Wednesday morning. There will be no residential garbage pickup on Wednesday. City Hall, the Sturgis Public Library, Community Center and Sturgis Liquor Store are all closed.

Spearfish upgraded their status to "no travel allowed," with Spearfish Police saying the general public is prohibited from traveling within the city. Officials said it likely will remain that way throughout the day Wednesday.

Lead City Hall and the Tri-City Rubble Site are closed Wednesday. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the city is requiring four-wheel drive or chains for anyone traveling.

City of Deadwood offices are closed again Wednesday, along with the Rec Center. No trolleys will run. In a Facebook post, Outlaw Square said they will not open Wednesday as the ice rink is full to the top with snow - that's an impressive 16,000 square feet of snow to be cleared out.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety said the entire Pine Ridge Reservation is still under a no travel advisory Wednesday morning. The same advisory is in effect on the Rosebud Reservation.

Interstate 90 is still closed from Sheridan, Wyoming to Chamberlain, South Dakota as of Wednesday morning. The South Dakota Department of Transportation confirmed the section of interstate within Rapid City - from Deadwood Avenue (Exit 55) to Box Elder (Exit 67) is open for local traffic. SDDOT has not given a timeline as to when the closures may be lifted.