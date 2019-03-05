Building permits issued for two Fleet Farm projects that total nearly $23 million made the past month the second best February since 2000, according to the city.
Overall, Rapid City's Building Services Division issued 145 building permits in February valued at $29.5 million, bringing the year’s totals to 338 permits with a valuation of $41.5 million, according to the city.
A $20.3 million permit issued to Hay Land LLC for a Fleet Farm retail store at 1001 E. Mall Drive and a $2.5 million permit for a Fleet Farm convenience store at 1115 E. Mall Drive topped the list in February.
According to the city, other noteworthy permits were issued to Juneau Drive LLC for The Goodwill Store at 611 Timmons Blvd. ($1,018,000); Dakota Conference Corporation for the Seventh Day Adventist Church ($520,000) at 1636 Concourse Court; and Holiday Superstations Inc. for fuel tanks ($397,000) at 1610 Caregiver Circle.
The February 2019 total is the highest since 2013 when the city issued $31.68 million in building permits in the same month. In February 2018, the city issued 166 permits with a valuation of $27.9 million.