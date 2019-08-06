Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued 474 building permits in July, the highest number issued since 2014 and the fourth-best July since 2000. The total valuation of the issued permits was $20,866,053.
The numbers compare with last July's issuance of 373 permits with a total valuation of $18,178,544.
The city also issued 173 residential roofing permits in July, compared with 118 for July 2018. It was the most since 2014, when 373 were issued.
Top permits issued in July include: $7.5 million for third and fourth floor alterations at Rapid City Regional Hospital; $829,927 for a single-family house with attached garage at 1920 Skyline Ranch Road; $500,000 for Fleet Farm fuel tanks at 1001 E. Mall Drive; $458,288 for a single-family home with attached garage at 6025 Cloud Peak Drive; $464,349 for Wal-Mart Real Estate for online grocery pickup addition at 100 Stumer Road.