Fencing is up with yellow-clad workers and heavy equipment gathering in a parking lot that will be the site of a $130 million arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Less than a week removed from the groundbreaking for the new arena and a name-changing ceremony for the civic center to The Monument, the city of Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued the largest building permit in the city's history.
The $111.5 million permit was issued to M.A. Mortenson Company of Minneapolis to build the new arena. It includes costs for grading, site development, structure, interior finish, restrooms, concession areas, parking access and drop-off areas.
‘It’s everything,” Brad Solon, the city's building services manager, said Wednesday.
While some large projects are permitted in phases, the civic center’s new arena is being designed from the ground up, Executive Director Craig Baltzer said.
“Here everything had to be planned, except maybe the color of the paint on the walls,” he said. “We’re going through furniture lists, everything that goes in the building. That helps dial in for the permitting process to make sure everything’s planned out in advance.”
Arena construction officially began Saturday at the site, which is adjacent to the west side of the civic center's Barnett Arena. Completion is scheduled for the fall of 2021.
While the permit valuation covers complete construction of the new arena, not included, Solon said, is the cost of signage.
“With the new branding, there’s going to be quite a bit of signage, but we don’t have that yet,” Solon said.
Last Saturday’s ceremony included the announcement of 10-year naming rights going to Rapid City’s Monument Health (Regional Health’s new name as of January 2020). The health-care company paid $3.6 million for those rights.
The permit's value puts the city's total building permit valuation for the year atop $300 million, making 2019 the fourth consecutive year the city has issued permits with a total valuation of more than $300 million.
"Ever since 2011 when the city achieved $200 million in permit valuation, we haven't looked back," Mayor Steve Allender said in a city news release. "And now, four consecutive years with more than $300 million in yearly valuation.
The previous record for the largest single building permit issued by the city was a $92.5 million permit for Regional Health’s Rapid City Hospital Phase II expansion in January 2018.