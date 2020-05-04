Rapid City issues nearly $11 million in building permits in April

"With the impact of the COVID pandemic on the state and nation, the city was pleased at the level of steady activity during the month among developers and residents in securing permits and moving forward with construction plans," City Community Development Director Ken Young said in a press release. "We will continue to watch for any short-term impacts or trends in building permit activity. Certainly numbers are down but for what the country and the area has endured, all things considered, it was still a solid month of permit and construction activity."