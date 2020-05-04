Rapid City issues nearly $11 million in building permits in April

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has slowed national economic activity, there were nearly $11 million in building permits issued in April in Rapid City, the city said Monday.
For April, the City's Building Services Division issued 262 building permits with a total valuation of $10.74 million. The number compares to 269 building permits issued in April 2019 that had a value of $15.44 million valuation.
"With the impact of the COVID pandemic on the state and nation, the city was pleased at the level of steady activity during the month among developers and residents in securing permits and moving forward with construction plans," City Community Development Director Ken Young said in a press release. "We will continue to watch for any short-term impacts or trends in building permit activity. Certainly numbers are down but for what the country and the area has endured, all things considered, it was still a solid month of permit and construction activity."
Top permits issued for April include:
G3 Properties for the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store at 1625 Lando Lane — $1,353,000; Eastside Properties, LLC for Godfrey Brake Service & Supply at 110 N. Poplar Avenue — $785,000; pool house at 4237 Severson Street — $498,593; single-family dwelling with attached garage at 6447 Prestwick Road — $463,590; and DJS Holdings for an addition to Super Clean Tunnel Wash at 1501 Cambell Street — $438,730.
