Rapid City issues nearly $400 million in building permits in 2021

Rapid City ended 2021 with the highest building permit valuation on record with $398,581,999 from 4,166 building permits. The top five permits issued in 2021 are all valued over $10 million, according to the city.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher previously said the city broke the record for building permit valuations with the 11-month total of $362,122,322 from 3,910 building permits. The city’s previous record was for $330 million in valuation from 2019 permits.

Monument Health’s Cancer Care Addition was the top valued permit for the year at $19.35 million. The hospital announced it would double the size of the center, a $36 million project, in January 2021. The two-year project will expand the center to 70,000 square feet and grow its medical and radiation oncology. It will also allow space for a multidisciplinary team approach.

The second-highest valued permit was for $14.91 million for the South Dakota Multi-Agency Facility. The permit was issued to Sharaf 6 Properties. The two-story, 100,000-square-foot building’s completion is anticipated for June.

The Element, a four-story facility on St. Joseph Street that will have one floor of office space and three floors with 99 apartments and an underground parking garage, had the third highest permit valuation at $14.7 million.

The city also issued a $14.1 million building permit to Community Enhancement VII for the VA Outreach Clinic, which will be located at 2165 Promise Road. The facility will replace the smaller location currently located on Fifth Street.

Security First Bank received the fifth highest building permit valuation with $12.85 million for a facility at 1919 Hope Court.

The city issued 256 building permits in December with a valuation of $31,459,677. Six permits each had a valuation of over $1 million. The top permit was for CR Lloyd Associates for a 72-unit apartment complex on Shelby Avenue for $8.2 million, which is the sixth highest permit valuation for the year. Two permits at about $4.1 million went to CR Lloyd Associates for 36-unit apartment complexes at Shelby Avenue.

Monument Health Rapid City received a building permit valued at $1.82 million for alterations of the neurosurgery unit at Cathedral Drive. A $1.1 million permit was issued to MG Oil Company for alterations at the Mountain View Road Facility and a single family dwelling with an attached garage had a valuation of $1,007,729.

In 2021, the city issued 263 building permits for single family detached homes, the highest since 2005, with a record valuation of $73.88 million. It also issued 51 permits for three and four family buildings, the highest since 2005, and a record high of 768 building permits for five or more family unit buildings. The city issued 715 five or more family unit building permits in 2020.

The other top permits include:

$6.15 million for the foundation and structure of Monument Health’s Cancer Care Institute;

$5.9 million each for the Jim Street Apartments issued to Creekside Heights Apartments for two 58-unit apartment buildings;

$5.3 million to Pennington County for the Crisis Stabilization Unit on Quincy Street;

$4.9 million to Wausau Supply Company for the addition on Dyess Avenue;

$4.66 million for the 42-unit Jaffa Garden Apartment complex with the permit issued to Acquisition Group IV on Jaffa Garden Way;

$4.6 million for the Circle K/Holiday convenience store issued to Double RF Development Company on Chicago Street;

-$4.43 million to CR Lloyd Associates for the Heartland Heights Apartments on Degeest Drive;

$4.3 million for Monument Health’s second floor alterations.

