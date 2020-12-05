Rapid City Journal kicks off Shop Local program

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Special thanks go to Dr. Dent for sponsoring this initiative so that there are no setup fees for any local business. If you are a business, go to the page and put in your information. Just click Add Business. It only takes a minute or so to add your business. If you are not a business, click on the site and buy a gift card! Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards by visiting the Shop Local website.