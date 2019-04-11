Try 3 months for $3
The Rapid City Journal office is closed today due to weather.

We will re-open at 8 a.m. Friday. 

The Journal will deliver papers today, but there may be delays in delivery. Please be patient as we work to deliver your paper in a safe but timely manner.

Anyone who doesn't receive a paper on Thursday will receive the paper they missed and the Friday paper at the same time.

For subscribers, if your e-edition is not activated, please call our office at 394-8410 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for help with free activation. 

