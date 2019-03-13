The Rapid City Journal's office is closed today due to the impending winter snowstorm.
Also due to the storm, we are expecting delays in delivery for the Thursday edition of the Rapid City Journal.
Please be patient as our delivery personnel work to get you your paper in a safe but timely manner. Anyone not receiving a paper that day will receive the paper they missed and the current newspaper on Friday.
Other closures announced so far today:
- State government offices in Pennington County and 38 others: Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Campbell, Charles Mix, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Edmunds, Fall River, Faulk, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Harding, Hughes, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Lawrence, Lyman, McPherson, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Perkins, Potter, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Tripp, Todd, Walworth and Ziebach
- Western Dakota Technical Institute's campus is closed
- City of Box Elder
- Black Hills State University campus is closed, and classes in Spearfish and Rapid City are canceled
- Black Hills Federal Credit Union has closed its offices in Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Custer, Hot Springs, Wall and Eagle Butte.
- Rapid City Area Schools, and all school-related activities are canceled
- Pennington County administration offices
- Rapid City administration offices
- Rapid Transit
- 7th Circuit Courts
- 24-7 Sobriety Program
- Regional Health facilities
- Meade County offices
- Chadron State College campus