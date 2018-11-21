Our Thanksgiving Day edition of the Rapid City Journal is now available and for sale.
Single copies of the newspaper and the Black Friday advertising inserts can be purchased at the Rapid City Journal office at 507 Main St.
It will also be available later in the afternoon at: Big D Stores, Common Cents stores, Corner Pantry stores, Dollar General (Rapid Valley), Family Fare, Fresh Start stores, Loaf 'N Jug stores, Maverick, Safeway, Walgreens and Walmart.
For home delivery customers, papers will be delivered by 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22.
112713-nws-printing01.JPG
Employees from all departments at the Rapid City Journal pitch in to assemble the massive Thanksgiving issue of the paper Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing02.JPG
Keith Hakeman makes adjustments on the press Wednesday afternoon at the Rapid City Journal printing plant.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing03.JPG
Copies of the Thanksgiving edition of the Rapid City Journal begin to roll off the press Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing04.JPG
Julie Anderson measures out rolls of paper before the starting the press Wednesday afternoon at the Rapid City Journal.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing05.JPG
Jeremy Nerison makes adjustments after a test run of the press Wednesday afternoon at the Rapid City Journal.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing06.JPG
Employees from all departments at the Rapid City Journal pitch in to assemble the massive Thanksgiving issue of the paper Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing07.JPG
Eric Meland stacks advertisements Wednesday at the Rapid City Journal.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing08.JPG
Mike Hannahs does a quality check during printing of the Thanksgiving edition of the Rapid City Journal Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing09.JPG
The Thanksgiving issue is the Rapid City Journal's largest paper of the year.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing10.JPG
Copies of the Thanksgiving issue of the Rapid City Journal are bundled for delivery Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing11.JPG
Employees from all departments at the Rapid City Journal pitch in to assemble the massive Thanksgiving issue of the paper Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing12.JPG
Copies of the Thanksgiving edition of the Rapid City Journal begin to roll off the press Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing13.JPG
The Thanksgiving issue of the Rapid City Journal is the largest paper of the year.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing14.JPG
Keith Hakeman loads ink into the press before starting printing Wednesday afternoon at the Rapid City Journal.
112713-nws-printing15.JPG
Employees from all departments at the Rapid City Journal pitch in to assemble the massive Thanksgiving issue of the paper Wednesday afternoon.
112713-nws-printing16.JPG
Employees from all departments at the Rapid City Journal pitch in to assemble the massive Thanksgiving issue of the paper Wednesday afternoon.
112713-nws-printing17.JPG
Employees from all departments at the Rapid City Journal pitch in to assemble the massive Thanksgiving issue of the paper Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing18.JPG
Stacks of of papers wait to be assembled Wednesday afternoon at the Rapid City Journal.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing19.JPG
The Rapid City Journal printing plant gets ready to print the largest paper of the year.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing20.JPG
Jeremy Nerison makes adjustments after a test run of the press Wednesday afternoon at the Rapid City Journal.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing21.JPG
Employees from all departments at the Rapid City Journal pitch in to assemble the massive Thanksgiving issue of the paper Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing22.JPG
Employees from all departments at the Rapid City Journal pitch in to assemble the massive Thanksgiving issue of the paper Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
112713-nws-printing23.JPG
Employees from all departments at the Rapid City Journal pitch in to assemble the massive Thanksgiving issue of the paper Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
