2018 Thanksgiving Papers available

Our Thanksgiving Day edition of the Rapid City Journal is now available and for sale.

Single copies of the newspaper and the Black Friday advertising inserts can be purchased at the Rapid City Journal office at 507 Main St.

It will also be available later in the afternoon at: Big D Stores, Common Cents stores, Corner Pantry stores, Dollar General (Rapid Valley), Family Fare, Fresh Start stores, Loaf 'N Jug stores, Maverick, Safeway, Walgreens and Walmart.

For home delivery customers, papers will be delivered by 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22.

