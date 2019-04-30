The Rapid City Journal won three awards in this year's Associated Press Great Plains Newspaper Contest.
This year's competition featured newspapers from South and North Dakota along with Nebraska, and recognized exemplary work produced in 2018. There were more than 400 entries from 12 newspapers in this year's contest.
The Rapid City Journal competes in the largest category versus newspapers like the Omaha (Neb.) World Herald, the Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star and the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
In the editorial category, editor Chris Huber took home first place for a piece titled "Living in the capital is part of the job for SD's Governor."
Former Rapid City Journal photographer Ryan Hermens took home third place awards in the spot news photo and general news photo categories.