Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued 251 building permits in July with a combined valuation total of more than $66.3 million, a record for the month of July.

July’s valuation total was the fourth-highest month on record for building permit valuation totals, sparked by the fourth-highest valued permit in the City’s history. Last month, the City issued a permit valued at $56.2 million to RC Hotel 1, LLC with Lloyd Construction Company as contractor for the Block 5 development at 525 St. Joseph Street.

Last month’s building permit valuation total far exceeds the previous July valuation record of $30.4 million set in July 2011. In July 2022, the City issued 215 building permits with a combined valuation total of $17.6 million.

“We are extremely pleased at the high valuation totals, whether they are a large single project, or a large number of projects at smaller values,” said Community Development Director Vicki Fisher. “Large or small, these projects are good for the local economy, as these project employ building crews, electricians, painters, welders, plumbers, HVAC crews and many others. And these projects make a difference in the future of Rapid City.”

Through seven months of 2023, the City has issued 1,604 building permits, slightly lower than the 1,670 permits issued for the January through July period of 2022. The combined valuation total for 2023 stands at nearly $282.3 million ($282,297,209), which is slightly higher than the combined valuation total of $280.13 million for the first seven months of a year ago in 2022.