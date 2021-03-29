 Skip to main content
Rapid City, Keystone residents lose power due to fire, wind
alert top story

Rapid City, Keystone residents lose power due to fire, wind

Fire

Smoke rises from the Westberry Trails subdivision area Monday.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

About 558 Black Hills Energy customers have power once again after experiencing outages Monday due to wildfires and strong wind.

 West Rapid City area customers near South Canyon Road and Schroeder Road and about 60 customers near Keystone have power. About 60 more customers in some isolated area of Keystone may have power restored late Monday or early Tuesday.

Black Hills Energy spokesperson Mutch Usera said the company has been unable to access some of the areas due to the Schroeder Fire.

“Until the fire is completely contained, we’re not able to get in and investigate damages,” he said.

 

Black Hills Energy reported over 400 residents in Hot Springs and Custer without power Monday morning. Usera said those outages were caused by the high wind conditions, but all customers should have power again.

“We have intermittent outages periodically with high winds,” he said. “The system restores power in those situations within minutes to a few hours depending on severity of high winds.”

 

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

