Rapid City landfill hours to extend June 20

Rapid City Landfill hours are returning to a full day starting June 20, the city’s Solid Waste Division announced Monday.

Assistant Public Work Director Kristen Hasse said Tuesday the landfill and Solid Waste Division needed to stabilize to find ways to get resources back, and to get their feet back under them.

She said there is now enough staff for the most part, so the hours are changing back to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting June 20. Hasse also said the north yard waste location will not see any changes.

Landfill hours were reduced in late February due to staff shortages.

“Full capacity is really able to meet the demand that we had,” Hasse said. “With our growth here, that is still somewhat of a question on what exactly we need to be fully staffed at the landfill. It seems like we have more demand every single day, but we are much better.”

She said there's some redundancy now with extra hires, so there is back-fill if someone gets sick or goes on vacation, which is something the division didn’t have before.

Hasse said the department worked with the city's human resources team and within Public Works to reach out to the public. She said retention and hiring bonuses played a role in maintaining and hiring staff. Hasse said as far as she knows, hiring bonuses haven’t been used before for the Solid Waste division.

She said Solid Waste, and specifically the landfill, is a high risk environment, and it can be hard to work out there all day long.

“It’s hard to find people that are dedicated and want to be in that environment,” Hasse said. “With those little incentives and the hard work that the superintendent and supervisors down there do every single day trying to keep them and taking care of our employees, that has been what the key has worked out for us.”

Hasse said the landfill is just one aspect of the Solid Waste Division. It includes curbside pickups and yard waste sites. She said when there was less staff, there was less morale. Hasse said people were shifting back and forth in their positions to cover all of the services and needs.

She said the division wants to be cautious and make sure they can meet all the demands and continue to look for other areas where they need to cut back services for a short term.

Hasse said because of the staffing issues, the department is looking across other divisions. She said the city is already working on a pay study for non-union employees, and the department is in the middle of negotiations with union staff.

“We’re really looking at ways we can better take care of the employees because we need them obviously,” she said. “That communication is much better.”

Hasse said there are still some struggles, but they’re trying to open up the channel of communication, and is trying to bring communication forward to the city council so they’re more aware of what’s going on.

Landfill hours until June 20 are 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

