Rapid City landfill to accept tires free of charge next week
Rapid City Landfill Tires

A pile of tires sit at the Rapid City Landfill in October 2018, the last time the city hosted a tire disposal event.

 Photo courtesy Rapid City

The Rapid City Landfill will be accepting tires free of charge next week. Tire Disposal Week is scheduled from Monday through Saturday, October 2.

In October 2018, the last time the city held a tire disposal event, more than 341 tons – or approximately 28,000 tires – were brought to the landfill during a week-long event.

“Tires are constantly being dumped within the Black Hills and around Rapid City,” said Ria Harper of the Solid Waste Division. “We’ve had great participation at past tire disposal events and this is a great opportunity to get those tires to the landfill instead of taking up space in the garage or yard, or dumped along the roadside or field.”

There is no limit to the number or size of tires that can be dropped off by residents.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.

