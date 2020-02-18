Rapid City launches 'Pennington Outdoors!' interactive map

Residents and visitors have a new tool to access recreation in Rapid City and Pennington County. Pennington Outdoors!, a new interactive map to help users explore local recreational facilities and opportunities, launched Monday through the city's Geographic Information System (GIS) Division.
The site can be accessed at rapidmap.org and is one of many map and informational tools available on the GIS Division page, which includes access to city and county voting precincts, the city's air quality zone, downtown parking map, the city's major street plan and much more.
Pennington Outdoors! site users can zoom in, zoom out or pan across a map to view different park facilities: Rapid City, Black Hills National Forest and Nebraska National Forest and Grasslands trail systems; locations of statues; the Rapid City bike path; park amenities and recreational sites in Pennington County and the communities of Rapid City, Box Elder, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Wall, Hill City, Keystone, New Underwood, Wasta and Quinn. Once a desired site is visible, users can click on it using the "identity" tool to see details, website and a photo associated with the recreation site.
Clicking on Wilson Park, for example, will yield information indicating the park includes a flowering garden, gazebo, ice skating area, tennis courts, playground, restrooms, basketball court and other amenities. Users can easily identify the location of the park.
Clicking on Robbinsdale Park will yield information including locations of the BMX Track, several baseball fields, location of picnic shelters, playgrounds, restrooms and walking paths.
Users looking for specific downtown and area statues can access the site for the actual locations.
"This is a great new feature that will provide easy access for users to recreational opportunities in Rapid City and Pennington County," said Angela Tallon, GIS Division manager. "This puts valuable information at the fingertips of both residents and visitors. There is great information for people who have lived here for years as well as the person who is coming to town with their family to visit for a few days and wants to know where they can have a picnic, access a bike trail or the location of the nearest park. "