Rapid City lawmaker resurrects plan for GF&P gun range in Meade County

A request for $2.5 million in state funding for a state-owned gun and archery range north of Rapid City in Meade County gained new life in a state Senate committee Thursday after a House committee killed a similar request earlier in the Legislative session.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks wants to build a 400-acre firearms range with 175 shooting bays along Elk Vale Road, approximately one mile north of the intersection of Elk Creek Road, despite the protest of several landowners in the area.

The state agency has not yet purchased the land. It was purchased by the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation on March 25, 2021. However, GF&P is expecting to buy the land from the Foundation with the approval of the GF&P commission next month.

The initial funding bill, HB 1049, failed to gain traction in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee when committee members voted 8-5 on Jan. 25 to move the bill to the 41st Legislative Day — a tactic that normally kills legislation.

However, to counteract the House committee's rejection, state Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, filed his own bill on Feb. 1 to fund the project.

SB 175 took the exact language from the House bill and reintroduced it in the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. On Thursday, the Senate committee passed the funding request to the Joint Appropriations Committee on a 5-2 vote.

Proponents of the bill included Johnson, South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Secretary Kevin Robling, several lobbyists from gun rights associations, students and coaches who compete in shooting events, and some area residents.

Johnson said gun owners in the Black Hills do not have a place to go to safely practice shooting techniques and to sight-in rifle scopes. Instead, gun owners go to places like Beretta Road off of Highway 16 south of Rapid City to fire rounds in an unsafe manner. Johnson displayed photographs he said he took recently of Beretta Road, showing spent ammunition and trash.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks operates 20 shooting ranges across the state. However, the vast majority are centered only on archery skills. Only seven include facilities for guns — one of which is in Fall River County.

Robling said GF&P has a history of operating safe ranges. He said the proposed range would be properly staffed by both state employees and volunteers and would limit the times when shooting would occur.

GF&P would also provide law enforcement and fire support in the area to help take any burden off Meade County, Robling said. He acknowledged concerns from residents in the area about noise from gunfire and said the range would use acoustic engineering and berms to minimize the noise.

Opponents included land owners near the proposed gun range, the South Dakota Stock Growers Association and environmental groups.

Joe Norman owns ranch land directly across Elk Vale Road from the proposed site. He said he runs approximately 700 cattle through his land. He is concerned over the noise from gunfire, rising crime rates in the area, and lowered property values that would impact the landowners near the gun range.

"This is our livelihood. We're not here to get paid. People you have heard from before have been told what to say, and they're on paid contracts from several people," Norman said.

Matthew Kammerer owns land in the area and also opposes the gun range. He said there was a total lack of communication from GF&P on discrepancies of a land section line that borders his property. Kammerer said by adjusting the section line, it would close off access to portions of his property.

Elk Vale Road from north of the intersection with Elk Creek Road and leading to the proposed gun range site is a gravel road. Concerns were voiced at Thursday's hearing about the noise and increased traffic on the road, as well.

Following testimony, state Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, joined five senators in approving the funding request to go before the Senate Appropriations Committee. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, was one of two lawmakers who voted against the bill.

Frye-Mueller said she supports gun ranges and that her family is active in both archery and firearm shooting but is concerned over personal property rights and the quality of life for the landowners in the area of the proposed shooting range.

"These people didn't just move there a few years ago. You guys have had ownership and some of you talked about how long your legacies have been," Frye-Mueller said. "I think we need to show respect for that and there's plenty of land all around... We need to show respect for their quality of life, the agricultural part too, and the family."

No hearing date for the funding bill has been set in the Joint Appropriations Committee. Game, Fish & Parks is planning an additional meeting with the Meade County Commission on Feb. 22 to discuss road issues for Elk Vale Road near the proposed gun range.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

