Rapid City lawmaker to challenge Johnson in GOP primary for House seat

He is known for constantly crisscrossing the state to attend events. His campaign has $1.5 million to spend, while Howard said she has raised $110,000. A federal campaign finance report for Howard was not yet available.

But Howard argued she has popular support, saying she decided to enter the race after hearing from “so many people that are clamoring for change."

The congressman has frequently touted his work with a bipartisan group in the U.S. House known as the “Problem Solvers Caucus.” He also voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming congresswoman, in GOP House leadership.

“Scorecards rank me among one of the most conservative Members of Congress, and I’ve been a champion for fiscal responsibility," Johnson said in a statement. "I’ve delivered legislative victories for South Dakota, and I’m going to keep doing so."

Howard, who has held a South Dakota House seat for five years, has a reputation for defying top Republicans and at times has clashed with Gov. Kristi Noem. The lawmaker has pushed some of the most conservative positions, both on social and fiscal issues, in the Statehouse. She listed gun rights, building a wall at the U.S. and Mexico border, and limiting the national debt as top priorities if she is elected.