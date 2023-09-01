During the Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday, approval was granted to two ordinances that would allow for indoor shooting ranges within city limits. These ordinances are now set to be reviewed by the City Council.

Vicki Fisher, Director of Community Development, introduced Ordinance No. 6586, aiming to establish regulations for indoor shooting ranges by amending Chapter 17 of the Rapid City Municipal Code. Fisher highlighted the need for updated regulations due to a growing interest in indoor shooting ranges. Currently, only the police department operates such a range within the public district. Fisher outlined the goal of accommodating demand for these facilities while prioritizing safety and training opportunities.

Fisher specified that the shooting ranges should be located in appropriate zones — general commercial, light industrial and public districts — while maintaining a minimum distance of 250 feet from sensitive areas like schools and parks.

"We did want to take into account, though, where should they be located? We wanted to make sure they were in districts such as general commercial, light industrial and the public district," Fisher said. She emphasized the importance of meticulous design and operational scrutiny for safety assurance.

Following Fisher’s presentation, Kinsley Groote, assistant city attorney, introduced Ordinance No. 6589, which proposes an amendment to the Rapid City Municipal Code regarding the discharge of firearms.

"You just heard about the change to Rapid City Municipal Code that we want to make for Title 17 dealing with zoning and the indoor shooting ranges," Groote said. "This ordinance is one that basically is in conjunction with that one but it deals with Title 9 instead." The aim is to allow firearm discharge in indoor shooting ranges while providing clarity on permissible situations.

Jonathan Howard, special projects manager, highlighted that the proposed changes to Chapter 17 would enable the city to "accept and review applications for indoor shooting ranges."

Both ordinances secured approval from the Legal and Finance Committee and are slated for City Council review. Their first reading before the council is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the observance of Labor Day. If approved, the ordinances will proceed to a second reading during the subsequent City Council meeting. The anticipated timeline for implementation ranges from early to mid-October.