Without any comment or discussion Wednesday, the Legal and Finance Committee unanimously recommended approval of transferring funds for the arts from the responsibility of Allied Arts Fund to the Rapid City Fine Arts Council.
Mayor Steve Allender sent the proposal to the committee, requesting $75,260 be managed by the Rapid City Fine Arts Council instead of the Allied Arts Fund. Following the committee's approval, it goes to the city council on Monday.
Allied Arts had a long-standing agreement with Rapid City to manage its arts contingency fund for the purpose of investing in local performing and visual arts groups.
In August 2019, the city council approved a 24% cut to the arts contingency fund from $99,450 to $75,260. Total arts funding in 2020 is essentially the same as 2019, making up $700,000 or 1% of the city’s general budget. The arts contingency fund is a portion of that overall budget.
In a letter written to the city council, Allender said his recommendation to distribute the money to the Arts Council instead of Allied Arts came after contentious statements and allegations were made.
“This reduction in General Fund allocation was significant in that it resulted in aggressive lobbying tactics, name-calling, and exposed a significant dispute between the Allied Arts and Rapid City Arts Council,” Allender wrote.
In an email sent to the Journal on Tuesday by Allied Arts Fund Executive Director Gigi Lage, the organization says the Rapid City Arts Council is not equipped to handle distributing taxpayer dollars for arts organizations.
"The administration and distribution of funds to many performing arts agencies is not the core competency of the Rapid City Arts Council," the email from Lage said. "The Rapid City Arts Council exists primarily to run the Dahl Arts Center. They also work to do related items in the visual arts field, including the permitting process for painting in Art Alley.
"Asking the Rapid City Arts Council (essentially, the Dahl Arts Center board) to run the administration and fund allocation process for local performing arts organizations would be no different than assigning this function to the board of the Journey Museum. It’s simply not what they are designed to do. This is not intended as an offense to Rapid City Arts Council; it is merely a statement of fact."
However, a Rapid City ordinance in place since at least 1992 states the responsibility of distributing funds for the arts is the sole responsibility of the City Fine Arts Council.
"The Common Council of the city designates the Rapid City Fine Arts Council to receive and distribute funds donated to the Rapid City Fine Arts Council on behalf of the Rapid City community," the ordinance reads.
The Rapid City Council will discuss the matter and possibly take action during a meeting that starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.