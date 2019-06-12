A Rapid City man is facing kidnapping and assault charges today after leading law enforcement on high-speed chase Tuesday with a baby in his car.
Steven Jackson, 38, was arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping, simple assault (domestic violence) and aggravated eluding from law enforcement, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Jackson has been charged with assaulting the same woman in the past and may face additional charges in other counties related to Tuesday's incident.
The incident began Tuesday afternoon after a report that a man assaulted and kidnapped a woman at a truck stop near Exit 61 on Interstate 90 in Rapid City, according to a news release. The woman was able to escape, but the infant was left in the vehicle without a car seat or any other restraints.
Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued the vehicle that at times reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. After several hours, Pennington County deputies used road spikes to disable the vehicle. The car managed to continue before crashing into a ditch. The baby was found safe in the vehicle while Jackson fled on foot before he was arrested north of New Underwood in Meade County.
The victim had met with Jackson to regain custody of her child, the news release says. A temporary protection order had already been issued ordering the child to be removed from Jackson's custody, but he had not yet been served, according to the sheriff's office.
Law enforcement involved in the incident included the South Dakota Highway Patrol; Pennington, Meade and Jackson county sheriff's offices, and the Rapid City, Box Elder and Summerset police departments.