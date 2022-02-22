Rapid City man agrees to settlement in federal fraud case

The U.S. Attorney's Office has agreed to dismiss a civil action it brought against a Rapid City man, who defrauded the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In exchange for the dismissal, Robert Rodney Bland will pay the government $26,650 in installments ending Dec. 30, 2025. Should Bland miss a payment, the agreement could be void, leaving Bland exposed to pay more.

Through his business, Motive Magic Mobile Windshield Repair, Bland was accused of submitting bogus invoices to the General Services Administration for windshield repairs he claimed he made on government vehicles. The GSA owns a fleet of vehicles that are leased to government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force.

Bland would invoice GSA directly, often without the knowledge of the agency that had leased the vehicle from GSA. Bland would charge $25 for each repair and would often bill multiple chips for a single windshield, the government contended. The activity lasted for years until 2018.

In 2017, GSA became suspicious and performed a review. It found that Motive Magic had the second highest number of windshield claims in the country. That was unusual, the government noted, because GSA did not have a large concentration of vehicles in the Rapid City area.

The GSA audited 456 claims that Motive Magic had received payment for and determined that only 22 had been performed.

Bland, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of theft of government property and was sentenced to prison. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, he was released on Sept. 1.

The civil action was brought under the False Claims Act.

